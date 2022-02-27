UAE: Woman sues mother after she racks up Dh9,600 traffic fines while driving her car

The prosecution is also hearing testimony from witnesses in the case
Crime5 days ago
A 28-year-old lady has filed a lawsuit against her mother, demanding the return of her car that the latter had borrowed. In addition to this, she is also seeking payment of traffic fines worth Dh9,600 for violations the mother committed within six months of using the car.
The daughter told the court that she was the owner of the car, and did not gift it to her mother as she had claimed.
She added that she had tried to ask the defendant (her mother) in a friendly manner to return her car and pay the traffic fines she had incurred -- but the mother refused to return the car to her and pay the fines.
This led to the daughter filing a case to legally compel her mother to hand over the car and pay the traffic fines, as well as obliging her to pay the legal fees and expenses.
According to case details, the plaintiff was the legal owner of the car (in documents provided) and had paid premiums for it, while the defendant argued that she was the actual owner of the car and that her daughter, the plaintiff, refused to transfer the ownership to her.
The Ras Al Khaimah Civil Court found that the defendant had committed over Dh9,000 worth of traffic violations, between March and October 2021, while driving her daughter's car.
The court obliged the mother to pay the fine amount to her daughter, as well as her court fees and expenses incurred in the case.
The prosecution is also hearing testimony from witnesses in the case
Crime5 days ago
Authorities to deport the three criminals from the country after completion of their prison term
Crime5 days ago
She bit him and damaged CCTV monitors after he refused to break down a door as it was not within his mandate.
Crime5 days ago
She was stopped at the Dubai Airport after a passport officer noticed a discrepancy during the verification process.
Crime5 days ago
A training course for trainers on combating money laundering and terrorist financing would be held during the next week.
Crime6 days ago
Accused were identified after viewing the surveillance camera
Crime1 week ago
Court upheld his fine of Dh120,000.
Crime1 week ago
Man had promised to marry woman on return to UAE.
Crime1 week ago