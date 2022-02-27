UAE: Woman sues mother after she racks up Dh9,600 traffic fines while driving her car

Court orders mother to pay the traffic fines as well as her daughter's legal fees.

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Sun 27 Feb 2022, 8:29 AM

A 28-year-old lady has filed a lawsuit against her mother, demanding the return of her car that the latter had borrowed. In addition to this, she is also seeking payment of traffic fines worth Dh9,600 for violations the mother committed within six months of using the car.

The daughter told the court that she was the owner of the car, and did not gift it to her mother as she had claimed.

She added that she had tried to ask the defendant (her mother) in a friendly manner to return her car and pay the traffic fines she had incurred -- but the mother refused to return the car to her and pay the fines.

This led to the daughter filing a case to legally compel her mother to hand over the car and pay the traffic fines, as well as obliging her to pay the legal fees and expenses.

According to case details, the plaintiff was the legal owner of the car (in documents provided) and had paid premiums for it, while the defendant argued that she was the actual owner of the car and that her daughter, the plaintiff, refused to transfer the ownership to her.

The Ras Al Khaimah Civil Court found that the defendant had committed over Dh9,000 worth of traffic violations, between March and October 2021, while driving her daughter's car.

The court obliged the mother to pay the fine amount to her daughter, as well as her court fees and expenses incurred in the case.