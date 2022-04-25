UAE: Police arrest trailer thieves within 2 hours after house owner posts theft video online

Senior cop advises people against posting crime videos online as it is illegal

File

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Mon 25 Apr 2022, 11:32 AM Last updated: Mon 25 Apr 2022, 11:38 AM

Police in UAE arrested two expats within two hours on Sunday evening, for stealing a trailer and camping gear from in front of a house in Sharjah's Al Barashi area.

The theft came to light after the owner of the house posted the CCTV footage of the crime on social media.

Colonel Omar Abu Al Zoud, Director of CID at Sharjah Police, said that they took notice of the viral video clip as soon as they saw it, and formed a search and investigation team to gather evidence.

After identifying the suspects of Asian origin in the CCTV video, the team were able to arrest them in less than two hours, a statement issued on Monday said.

Al Zoud said that the house owner, who discovered that his trailer and trip gear had been stolen, immediately checked his surveillance cameras to find out that they theft took place early morning.

"He had posted the video clip on social media before filing an official complaint," the cop added.

During interrogation, the suspects confessed to the crime and the case was referred to Public Prosecution.

ALSO READ:

Al Zoud urged residents to avoid posting videos about thefts or crimes online to avoid any legal complications for themselves.

He stressed the importance of installing surveillance cameras at home as they play help in recording and detecting crimes.