UAE: Police arrest trailer thieves within 2 hours after house owner posts theft video online

The money was meant to pay salaries of two doctors
Crime1 week ago
Police in UAE arrested two expats within two hours on Sunday evening, for stealing a trailer and camping gear from in front of a house in Sharjah's Al Barashi area.
The theft came to light after the owner of the house posted the CCTV footage of the crime on social media.
Colonel Omar Abu Al Zoud, Director of CID at Sharjah Police, said that they took notice of the viral video clip as soon as they saw it, and formed a search and investigation team to gather evidence.
After identifying the suspects of Asian origin in the CCTV video, the team were able to arrest them in less than two hours, a statement issued on Monday said.
Al Zoud said that the house owner, who discovered that his trailer and trip gear had been stolen, immediately checked his surveillance cameras to find out that they theft took place early morning.
"He had posted the video clip on social media before filing an official complaint," the cop added.
During interrogation, the suspects confessed to the crime and the case was referred to Public Prosecution.
ALSO READ:
Al Zoud urged residents to avoid posting videos about thefts or crimes online to avoid any legal complications for themselves.
He stressed the importance of installing surveillance cameras at home as they play help in recording and detecting crimes.
The money was meant to pay salaries of two doctors
Crime1 week ago
She had stolen body cream, perfume bottles and hair clips
Crime1 week ago
The accused alleged that the victim had refused to return the money he had borrowed
Crime1 week ago
Anyone who recruits people from outside the country to participate will receive the same punishment
Crime1 week ago
She was in a hotel lobby when she disturbed public order
Crime1 week ago
He convinced the victim to disclose account information by posing as a bank employee
Crime1 week ago
They were arrested after a victim they had lured to Dubai escaped and reported the crime
Crime1 week ago
The woman, working at a brothel in an apartment, had allegedly humiliated one of the accused
Crime1 week ago