UAE: Police arrest over 8,000 for drug crimes in 2021

Authorities note an 18% increase in the number of reports they handled last year

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Sun 26 Jun 2022, 5:18 PM

8,428 people were arrested in the UAE for drug-related crimes in 2021, an increase of 20.8 per cent compared to the 6,973 people arrested in 2020, according to a new report from the Ministry of Interior (MoI).

The new figures, which were released by the Federal Anti-Narcotics Department at the MoI on the occasion of the International Day for Combating Drugs and Illicit Trafficking, which falls on June 26, also revealed that a total of 5,677 drug-related reports were handled by drug-control authorities in the country during 2021, compared to 4,810 cases reported in 2020. This indicates an increase of 18 per cent.

Authorities said the drug scourge has negative effects on the health, social, economic, security of people and that great efforts are needed to protect children from this deadly danger that destroys the future of the country.

Officials noted that drugs threaten the security and safety of society and destroys the stability of families.

Lt Gen Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chief of Police and Public Security in Dubai and Chairman of the National Anti-Narcotics Council, stressed that the problem of drug trafficking is one of the most important security challenges facing the control agencies in the world.

"Despite all the difficulties and challenges, we are determined to turn these challenges into opportunities by developing and raising the capabilities of work teams and drug control men, the UAE in discovering new innovative criminal patterns in methods used by drug dealers and promoters," he said.

Lt Gen Tamim noted that as the world celebrates the International Day for Combating Drugs and Illicit Trafficking on June 26, there is no doubt that drugs are one of the most dangerous pests facing members of the society, as they lead to the destruction of the young generation and their future and push them towards crime, violence and theft.

"It is possible to combat this drug scourge through the concerted efforts of all parties, and not to allow drug dealers and traffickers to infiltrate the sons and daughters of society," said Tamim.

He praised the cooperation between the strategic partners at the state level, from ministries, agencies, government departments, border guards, coast guards, ports, customs, national rehabilitation centres, and financial control bodies in the fight against drugs.

Colonel Dr Rashid Al-Dakhri, Chairman of the Supreme National Committee for Drug Prevention, said that the strategy of drug prevention in the Ministry of Interior seeks to create a society which is aware of the dangers of narcotics and psychotropic substances, empower state institutions and members of society and build their capabilities and skills to prevent narcotics and psychotropic substances according to a scientific methodology.

"The ministry aims to raise the level of societal awareness of the dangers of drugs, develop personal skills and moral values that enhance happiness and positivity, and promote the role of the family to contribute to the prevention of narcotics," he said.

Colonel Dr Jassim Muhammad Al Khazraji from Abu Dhabi Police's Anti-Narcotics Directorate has called on the public not to respond to social media messages or emails asking them to transfer money to different bank accounts for the purpose of obtaining drugs. Officials have warned that those caught will be held accountable for drug dealing based on the Drugs Act of 2021.

