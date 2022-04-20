Dubai: Man allegedly stabbed, pushed off building

They were arrested after a victim they had lured to Dubai escaped and reported the crime
Crime6 days ago
A 36-year-old African man has allegedly been assaulted with a knife and pushed from the second floor of a Naif building leading to his death.
Dubai Public Prosecution is investigating the Cameroon national's death, and suspects three people to be involved in the crime.
The death had been reported by his friend, who said that they had been attacked by three others while having dinner.
The police formed a CID investigation team as soon as the crime was reported and arrested a suspect, P.T., who was trying to flee the country from Dubai Airport.
The suspect later admitted that went to have dinner at a neighbour's place with his friend and girlfriend.
While having drinks, one of the men asked the woman to prepare dinner, as he was hungry. Another one of them then intervened and told him to speak to the woman politely. A quarrel then erupted.
The suspect then grabbed a fork and attacked the man. The fight continued till a room where the suspect reportedly found a knife and stabbed the victim.
Police records say that the suspect denied stabbing the man or pushing him off the balcony. The suspect said that the victim jumped off himself.
The police has also arrested two other suspects - a man and woman - who have denied any involvement in the case. The case has been referred to public prosecution for further investigation.
