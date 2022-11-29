Dubai: Five men steal 250 boxes of clothes, cigarettes worth Dh192,000

They duped residents into sharing their bank details by saying their accounts would be frozen if they didn't respond
A gang of five Asians stole 250 boxes of ready-made clothes and cigarettes worth Dh192,000 from a warehouse in Ras Al Khor.
The Dubai Criminal Court fined them the value of the stolen goods and sentenced them to six months in prison. They will be deported after they serve their sentence.
Last August, an investor of Gulf origin filed a report stating that certain goods from his warehouse had been stolen. He said that when he went to the warehouse, he saw that the lock was broken and was not in its place.
The investor then reviewed the surveillance tapes which captured the men breaking the lock and entering the warehouse. They were also caught on camera stealing the boxes.
A policeman involved in the investigations said that a team of CID officers collected inferences and used the surveillance tapes to identify the driver of the bus used to steal the boxes.
The driver was arrested and confessed to being an accomplice for Dh1,000. He also informed the police of all others involved.
