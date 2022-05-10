Dubai: Driver threatens to kill employer's baby, steals money, jewellery worth Dh5 million

Victim's brother files case after botched back pain treatment
An Asian driver threatened to kill his employer's child and stole Dh3 million in cash.
The man, along with four accomplices, broke into his employer's bedroom with her eight-month-old baby and threatened to kill the child with a knife.
The victim said she was surprised to see her driver holding her baby, threatening to kill him if she refused to hand over the contents of a safe.
He then proceeded to steal Dh2 million in cash and Dh3 million worth jewellery from the safe, and fled.
Dubai Police arrested all five perpetrators in an apartment where they were preparing to leave the country with the stolen items.
During the interrogation they all admitted to the crime, and were sentenced to five years in prison and were ordered to pay a fine of Dh6 million.
