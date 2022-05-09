UAE: Manager, two others force employee to pay Dh150,000 by detaining him in staff accommodation

The father also asked the court to order his son to pay him Dh75,000 that he allegedly took from him
Three Asian men have been jailed for detaining their colleague inside a workers' accommodation for three days and assaulting him in an attempt to force him to return Dh150,000.
One of the defendants claimed that the victim delayed to return the amount to a company they work for.
The Court of Appeal amended the sentence to a six-month jail term, followed by deportation. The details of the case date back to last June, when a friend of the victim reported that he had been detained.
According to the statement, he had received a call from one of his friends in his home country saying that a mutual friend had been detained by a gang who asked him to transfer Dh150,000 for his release.
A police officer said that an investigation team found the victim in one of the rooms in the workers' accommodation of a company where he works. He was in a state of fear and suffered from fatigue.
The victim said his manager, with the help of others, took him to a workers' housing after seizing his phone, and then detained him in a room. He was beaten for three days, before one of them asked him to contact a friend to help and transfer the required amount from his home country. Only then would the gang allow him to leave, the victim added.
The victim then contacted a friend to transfer the money to save him. The latter informed a mutual friend residing in the country and asked him to help. He reported the incident to the police and the suspects were arrested.
