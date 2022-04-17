Dubai: Driver jailed for stealing Dh60,000 from hospital, gambling with it

The money was meant to pay salaries of two doctors

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Sun 17 Apr 2022, 10:47 AM

An Asian man stole Dh60,000 from a government institution where he worked as a driver and lost the entire amount in gambling.

The driver was sentenced by Dubai Criminal court to six months imprisonment and obligated to return the embezzled money.

The court also ordered him to pay a Dh5,000 fine for gambling and ordered the authorities to deport him from the country after his prison term.

The case was reported in December 2021, when an employee of a government institution filed a report stating that a driver was late delivering an amount to an accountant in a government hospital.

The complainant added that she contacted the accountant to ensure that the amount was received, but the accountant replied negatively.

The driver was not reachable as he switched off his phone.

She handed the driver Dh60,000 in two envelopes to be delivered to the accountant to pay the salaries of two doctors within the institution's medical staff.

The police managed to locate the driver and arrested him red-handed while using the money in a gambling den. During interrogation, he confessed that he had lost all the amount in gambling.