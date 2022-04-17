Dubai: Man jailed for killing roommate over financial dispute

The accused alleged that the victim had refused to return the money he had borrowed

Alamy file

Published: Sun 17 Apr 2022, 8:07 AM

The Dubai Criminal Court has sentenced a 28-year-old man to three years imprisonment for beating his roommate to death over a financial dispute.

According to case details, the incident took place in January 2021, when an Arab national filed a police report that one of his colleagues has been assaulted by a man. In the report he said that him and others present at the time had tried to break up a fight between the victim and the accused, but to no avail.

He added that the suspect struck the victim on the head, after which the latter lost consciousness.

They immediately called an ambulance and tried to revive the victim, but he had died.

ALSO READ:

During investigation, the Arab suspect revealed that he had an argument with the victim after the latter allegedly refused to return the money he had borrowed.

The convict will be deported after serving his sentence.