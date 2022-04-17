Dubai: Man jailed for killing roommate over financial dispute

The court also ordered the convicts to pay a fine of Dh100,000
Crime6 days ago
The Dubai Criminal Court has sentenced a 28-year-old man to three years imprisonment for beating his roommate to death over a financial dispute.
According to case details, the incident took place in January 2021, when an Arab national filed a police report that one of his colleagues has been assaulted by a man. In the report he said that him and others present at the time had tried to break up a fight between the victim and the accused, but to no avail.
He added that the suspect struck the victim on the head, after which the latter lost consciousness.
They immediately called an ambulance and tried to revive the victim, but he had died.
ALSO READ:
During investigation, the Arab suspect revealed that he had an argument with the victim after the latter allegedly refused to return the money he had borrowed.
The convict will be deported after serving his sentence.
The court also ordered the convicts to pay a fine of Dh100,000
Crime6 days ago
He must also pay a Dh50,000 fine and will be deported once he serves his sentence
Crime1 week ago
The victim reported hearing strange murmurs in the middle of the night
Crime1 week ago
Qualified trainers and supervisors will be appointed to provide education and training
Crime1 week ago
The worker attempted to murder the victim after a financial dispute
Crime1 week ago
The elderly lady was transiting through the country on her way to an Asian nation
Crime1 week ago
The main convict, with the help of others, was found to have established companies in several countries
Crime1 week ago
Her boyfriend confessed that he strangled her with a piece of cloth after a fight over money
Crime1 week ago