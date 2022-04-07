UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Dubai Police arrest man who stabbed roommate in less than 25 minutes

The worker attempted to murder the victim after a financial dispute

by

Afkar Ali Ahmed

Published: Thu 7 Apr 2022, 8:00 AM

Dubai Police arrested a man who attempted to murder his roommate in less than 25 minutes of the crime occurring.

CID teams from Al Qusais Police moved to the scene after receiving a call saying a 32-year-old Asian worker had fled after stabbing his roommate multiple times over a financial dispute.

The victim, who was in critical condition, was rushed to Rashid Hospital.

The suspect was arrested less than 25 minutes later by a patrol who saw him wandering the area in bloodstained clothes. He confessed to his crimes, adding that he had thrown the knife away from the crime scene.

ALSO READ:

The suspect has been referred to the concerned authorities for further action.

Afkar Ali Ahmed

More news from Crime