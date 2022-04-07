Dubai Police arrest man who stabbed roommate in less than 25 minutes

Case referred to Public Prosecution for further investigation after the accused claimed that the complainant tried to sexually harass him.
Dubai Police arrested a man who attempted to murder his roommate in less than 25 minutes of the crime occurring.
CID teams from Al Qusais Police moved to the scene after receiving a call saying a 32-year-old Asian worker had fled after stabbing his roommate multiple times over a financial dispute.
The victim, who was in critical condition, was rushed to Rashid Hospital.
The suspect was arrested less than 25 minutes later by a patrol who saw him wandering the area in bloodstained clothes. He confessed to his crimes, adding that he had thrown the knife away from the crime scene.
The suspect has been referred to the concerned authorities for further action.
