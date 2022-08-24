Dubai: Auctioneer jailed for keeping Dh1.1 million after selling precious watches

The victim handed them over to the accused to sell on social media

The Dubai Misdemeanour Court sentenced a 43-year-old man to six months imprisonment for keeping the money he got after auctioning precious watches that he received from another man for that purpose. The court also ordered him to pay back the stolen amount.

The case dates back to last January, when the victim submitted a report stating that he had been defrauded and robbed of the price of three watches, which amounted to a value of Dh1,115,000.

He said he handed over the precious watches to the accused who agreed to put them up for auction on a social media platform he manages.

They had agreed that the watches would be sold within 15 days, but after the set time had passed, the auctioneer evaded his attempts to communicate. The victim then submitted a report stating that he had been defrauded.

A policeman said that the investigation showed that the convict was legally organised auctions and that he had received three watches and sold them in an auction he organised.

The convict was arrested and admitted to receiving the watches and selling them. He justified not repaying their value to their owner because of his involvement in other cases.

