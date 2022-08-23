Dubai: Gang arrested for stealing Dh430,000 from 3 houses

The bag contained two phones, money, and official documents
Dubai Police has arrested a gang of two Asians who have been accused of stealing Dh430,000 from three houses in Al Qusais.
The robberies happened at night, when the homeowners were not present.
Brigadier Abdul Halim Al Hashemi, Director of Al Qusais Police Station said that the police had received reports of theft. The complaints came from three houses in a row, in which they had stated that the theft took place when they were not home. The stolen cash amounted to Dh193,000, Dh87,000 and Dh150,000 from each house.
All thefts were carried out in a similar fashion, he said.
Al Hashemi added that a team of CID inspectors was created to identify the suspects. Two Asian nationals were seen waiting for owners of a house to leave. The accused were caught in record time. The stolen amounts were also recovered.
The accused were referred to the Public Prosecution after they confessed to their crimes.
