Dubai: 4 men impersonate police, rob man of 1kg gold

The victim said that he received a call from one of the accused, telling him that he is a jeweller and wants to form the gold bar he owns

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Sun 23 Oct 2022, 10:08 AM Last updated: Sun 23 Oct 2022, 2:19 PM

A gang of four people stole 1kg gold from an Asian man by impersonating CID officers.

The Dubai Criminal Court convicted hem and sentenced them to three years in prison. They were also ordered to pay a fine of Dh215,000, the value of the stolen gold and have been

Last February, an Asian reported that he had been robbed by a gang of four people, including a Gulf national.

The victim said that he received a call from one of the accused, telling him that he is a jeweller and wants to form the gold bar he owns.

He then agreed to meet the accused near a jewellery shop in Karama, where he was surprised to see three others.

The others claimed to be policemen and said that he was going to be arrested for promoting fake gold.

They then attempted to rob him, but he resisted them. However, the gang attacked him, stole the gold bar and fled the scene.

A policeman involved in the investigation said that a CID team collected inferences and was able to identify the owner of the vehicle used to commit the crime. This led the team to the other members of the gang who had the gold bar in their possession.

ALSO READ: