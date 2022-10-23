Dubai: 4 men impersonate police, rob man of 1kg gold

A top official urges people to not misuse the feature or use it to test the police response
A gang of four people stole 1kg gold from an Asian man by impersonating CID officers.
The Dubai Criminal Court convicted hem and sentenced them to three years in prison. They were also ordered to pay a fine of Dh215,000, the value of the stolen gold and have been
Last February, an Asian reported that he had been robbed by a gang of four people, including a Gulf national.
The victim said that he received a call from one of the accused, telling him that he is a jeweller and wants to form the gold bar he owns.
He then agreed to meet the accused near a jewellery shop in Karama, where he was surprised to see three others.
The others claimed to be policemen and said that he was going to be arrested for promoting fake gold.
They then attempted to rob him, but he resisted them. However, the gang attacked him, stole the gold bar and fled the scene.
A policeman involved in the investigation said that a CID team collected inferences and was able to identify the owner of the vehicle used to commit the crime. This led the team to the other members of the gang who had the gold bar in their possession.
ALSO READ:
A top official urges people to not misuse the feature or use it to test the police response
Two of them paid the third Dh25,000 each to obtain the permit; all three have denied knowledge of forgery
He presented various documents to the court, including a medical report showing he received treatment for itchy skin and photos of his stay
According to cybercrime laws, insulting others online or sharing photos or information affecting others' privacy are punishable
Nearly half of sites prohibited in the first three months of 2022 were porn-related, others showed phishing and fraud bids
They took her to a villa in Jebel Ali, where they stole the money that she had in her possession and seized her phone
Last August, an Asian woman filed a complaint saying that she had been robbed of cash that she kept in a safe
Punishable acts include using illegitimate means to affect the 'body, heart, mind or will of another person'