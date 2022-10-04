Dubai: Police arrest man for endangering his and others' lives

Authority urge residents to report such illegal and harmful practices

Photo: Dubai Police

By Web Desk Published: Tue 4 Oct 2022, 10:41 PM

The Dubai Police has arrested an Asian man who endangered his and others' lives.

In a social media post, the authority has reminded residents of the law, which states that anyone who deliberately commits an act that would endanger the life, health, and security of people, shall be sentenced to imprisonment and/or a fine.

The police urged members of the community to report such illegal and harmful practices on its smart app.

The department offers the Police Eye service through its smart app, which aims to involve the public in maintaining security, reducing crime, and reporting criminal activities.

ALSO READ: