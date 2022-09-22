Dubai: Man jailed, deported for blackmailing, threatening to circulate indecent videos

Currently in Dubai to open a new branch of a Kalari school, Meenakshi Amma speaks to Khaleej Times about her childhood, life and passion
A 35 year old Asian man has been jailed for blackmailing another man of Asian descent, threatening to publish a video clip showing the latter in a compromising situation while speaking to a woman via the video communication app Botim. The accused asked the victim to pay him Dh1.25 million in order for the video to not be circulated on social media.
The Dubai Criminal Court sentenced the man to six-months imprisonment, a fine of Dh10,000, the confiscation of his phone, and his deportation from the city after he serves his sentence.
The details of the case date back to April of last year, when the victim reported the accused stating that a romantic relationship had developed between him and the woman. During their conversation on video call, he said, they engaged in indecent displays; he claimed she initiated the act, requesting him to follow suit, which he agreed to do.
According to the investigation, the man then received a call from a person claiming to be the husband of the woman saying that he had discovered his relationship with his wife. The accused used WhatsApp to contact the victim, attaching several videos of the latter in compromising situations and demanding Dh1.25 million to not post the videos online.
The victim informed the police, who arrested the convict.
Case files reveal that the accused confessed to his crime, and the court, convicting him of blackmailing and invading the privacy of the victim, issued its ruling.
ALSO READ:
Currently in Dubai to open a new branch of a Kalari school, Meenakshi Amma speaks to Khaleej Times about her childhood, life and passion
Rita Bufton to pen memoirs on a life well spent in the Emirate
Officials have warned the devices could cause adolescents to adopt aggressive behaviours, develop addictions, and even commit crimes
Return Economy Class fares for twice-weekly service to start from Dh1,800
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum announces the launch of a programme that will provide as many as 200,000 robots over the next 10 years
The Abu Dhabi campaign aims to alert motorists of the importance of following traffic regulations and encourage positive behaviour on the roads
These include a virtual tour where children will get to explore five different interactive exhibitions and the world's largest man-made safari
The authority took to Twitter to assure the public that specialists are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible