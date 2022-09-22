Dubai: Man jailed, deported for blackmailing, threatening to circulate indecent videos

He demanded Dh1.25 million from the victim for not publishing the clips on social media

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Thu 22 Sep 2022, 1:07 PM

A 35 year old Asian man has been jailed for blackmailing another man of Asian descent, threatening to publish a video clip showing the latter in a compromising situation while speaking to a woman via the video communication app Botim. The accused asked the victim to pay him Dh1.25 million in order for the video to not be circulated on social media.

The Dubai Criminal Court sentenced the man to six-months imprisonment, a fine of Dh10,000, the confiscation of his phone, and his deportation from the city after he serves his sentence.

The details of the case date back to April of last year, when the victim reported the accused stating that a romantic relationship had developed between him and the woman. During their conversation on video call, he said, they engaged in indecent displays; he claimed she initiated the act, requesting him to follow suit, which he agreed to do.

According to the investigation, the man then received a call from a person claiming to be the husband of the woman saying that he had discovered his relationship with his wife. The accused used WhatsApp to contact the victim, attaching several videos of the latter in compromising situations and demanding Dh1.25 million to not post the videos online.

The victim informed the police, who arrested the convict.

Case files reveal that the accused confessed to his crime, and the court, convicting him of blackmailing and invading the privacy of the victim, issued its ruling.

