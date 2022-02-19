UAE: 21,696 vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The total doses administered now stand at 24 million.

By Web Desk Published: Sat 19 Feb 2022, 3:59 PM

The UAE has administered 21,696 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 24 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 242.65 doses per 100 people.

ALSO READ:

Passengers who have taken both the doses of Covid-19 vaccination in India are exempted from taking RT-PCR tests prior to their departure to India from the UAE, Air India Express said in its travel update.

In its fresh guideline for passengers travelling from the UAE to India, the airline noted the exemption is only for those individuals who have “completed the full vaccination schedule of both doses in India”.

The new travel update will mostly benefit visitors to the UAE who have taken the Covid-19 vaccines in India.

Meanwhile, police in Canada moved Friday to dislodge the final truckers and protesters from downtown Ottawa, in a mostly peaceful operation aimed at bringing an end to three weeks of demonstrations over Covid-19 health rules.

Late Friday night, Ottawa police, who pledged the operation would push ahead “until residents and citizens have their city back,” were still working to clear the capital’s streets.

Deployed by the hundreds, police said they made more than 100 arrests and towed about 20 vehicles. No one was seriously hurt, they added, with Ottawa interim police chief Steve Bell saying the operation was going as planned but would take time.