Covid-19: New Green Pass rules for entry to federal offices

The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources updated the green pass validity to 30 days, from 14 days for public entry in federal offices.

The circular was issued to all ministries and federal entities.

It also stated that the extension was effective from April 29.

While the number of positive cases has been on the decline, there have been no deaths reported since March 8.

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has also approved a return to 100 percent operating capacity in all commercial activities, tourist attractions, and events in the Emirate.

At 0.2 per cent, the country has among the lowest mortality rates in the world.

