Covid-19: New Green Pass rules for entry to federal offices

The country's zero-tolerance policy has come under strain with the highly transmissible Omicron strain
coronavirus2 days ago
The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources updated the green pass validity to 30 days, from 14 days for public entry in federal offices.
The circular was issued to all ministries and federal entities.
It also stated that the extension was effective from April 29.
While the number of positive cases has been on the decline, there have been no deaths reported since March 8.
The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has also approved a return to 100 percent operating capacity in all commercial activities, tourist attractions, and events in the Emirate.
At 0.2 per cent, the country has among the lowest mortality rates in the world.
ALSO READ:
The country's zero-tolerance policy has come under strain with the highly transmissible Omicron strain
coronavirus2 days ago
The total doses administered now stand at 24.7 million
coronavirus2 days ago
Total active cases stand at 14,654
coronavirus3 days ago
The jab can produce high neutralising antibody titer against various strains
coronavirus3 days ago
Health secretary to focus on current situation, vaccination rate and trajectory of cases
coronavirus3 days ago
The milestone comes as daily infections continue to decline
coronavirus3 days ago
The total doses administered now stand at 24.7 million
coronavirus3 days ago
Total active cases stand at 14, 775
coronavirus4 days ago