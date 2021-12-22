Coronavirus: UAE reports 665 Covid-19 cases, 294 recoveries, no deaths

Over 107.4 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

By Web Desk Published: Wed 22 Dec 2021, 1:55 PM Last updated: Wed 22 Dec 2021, 2:00 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Wednesday reported 665 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 294 recoveries and no deaths.

The new cases were detected through 398,972 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on December 22 are 745,555, while total recoveries stand at 739,277. The death toll now stands at 2,154.

Countries across Europe weighed new curbs on movement on Tuesday as US President Joe Biden called on military medics to support hospitals and fight the Omicron variant that has swept the world days before the second Christmas of the pandemic.

“We can see another storm coming,” said Hans Kluge, the World Health Organisation’s European head, warning European countries to brace for a “significant surge” in Covid-19.

Germany, Scotland, Ireland, the Netherlands and South Korea are among countries to have reimposed partial or full lockdowns or other social distancing measures in recent days.

New Zealand Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said his country, which imposed some of the world’s toughest pandemic measures, was delaying the start of a staggered reopening of its border until the end of February. Portugal is reimposing restrictions despite the country having one of the highest vaccination rates in the world.

Meanwhile, employees of government entities and companies in Abu Dhabi will need to undergo a mandatory PCR test every seven days.

The Abu Dhabi Government Media Office said that the requirement is effective from Sunday, December 26.

"In coordination with Abu Dhabi Emergency Crisis and Disasters Committee, the Department of Government Support will implement a mandatory requirement for PCR tests every 7 days for all employees of government entities and companies in the emirate," the media office tweeted.

The move will "enhance existing proactive measures at government entities".