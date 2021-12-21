UAE: Covid PCR test every 7 days for some employees in Abu Dhabi

FAHR issues circular amending measures to combat Covid-19 pandemic.
coronavirus9 hours ago
Employees of government entities and companies in Abu Dhabi will need to undergo a mandatory PCR test every seven days.
The Abu Dhabi Government Media Office said that the requirement is effective from Sunday, December 26.
ALSO READ:
"In coordination with Abu Dhabi Emergency Crisis and Disasters Committee, the Department of Government Support will implement a mandatory requirement for PCR tests every 7 days for all employees of government entities and companies in the emirate," the media office tweeted.
The move will "enhance existing proactive measures at government entities".
FAHR issues circular amending measures to combat Covid-19 pandemic.
coronavirus9 hours ago
About 200,000 visitors who had previously registered for the quarantine waiver and sandbox programme will still be eligible.
coronavirus10 hours ago
Company now awaiting important information on the variant to begin development
coronavirus10 hours ago
The variant, first detected in southern Africa, so far has been reported in at least 89 countries.
coronavirus11 hours ago
80% of Omicron cases were asymptomatic: Health Minister
coronavirus11 hours ago
The Omicron variant now accounts for 73% of US coronavirus infections: CDC
coronavirus14 hours ago
CDC now lists about 85 countries at its highest level, including nearly all of Europe.
coronavirus14 hours ago
'Booster programmes in many countries ought to be targeted towards people with weaker immune systems'
coronavirus15 hours ago