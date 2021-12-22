Covid-19: No Christmas lockdown in Australia; PM says hospitals coping well with Omicron

Health official calls on fully vaccinated residents to get booster shots
coronavirus19 hours ago
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Wednesday ruled out a Christmas lockdown, saying hospitals were coping well with a record surge in Covid-19 cases fuelled by the Omicron variant.
Australia is grappling with the more transmissible Omicron variant of the coronavirus as restrictions ease ahead of the Christmas holidays after higher vaccination levels were reached.
“Despite these rising cases, hospitals and health systems remain in a strong position but of course they will be tested,” Morrison told reporters in Canberra after an emergency Cabinet meeting.
Even as daily infections surge to record tallies, hospitalisation and death rates remain low compared with those seen during a wave of cases from the Delta wave and Morrison said there would be no more lockdowns.
“Australians have worked very hard to have this Christmas together and we want to protect that. One of the things we agreed today is, we are not going back to lockdowns. We do not want to go back to lockdowns,” Morrison said.
Morrison insisted that limiting the spread of the virus comes down to personal responsibility. No national mandatory rule to wear masks indoors would be introduced, although it would be “strongly recomended,” he said.
However, residents of most states, except the most populous New South Wales, have been ordered by their state governments to wear masks indoors in public buildings.
Australia’s federal and state leaders held an emergency meeting of national Cabinet on Wednesday to discuss rising cases, which are severely stretching testing facilities.
After the meeting, Morrison announced new vaccination funding for clinics and pharmacies. He also urged the country’s states to reopen hundreds of vaccination hubs, to accelerate a booster rollout, which were shut down when double-dose rates in adults topped 80 per cent.
ALSO READ:
Morrison said vaccination hubs were accelerating the rollout of boosters but any decision to shorten the waiting time for the shots would be taken by vaccination experts.
“That is not a decision for myself as prime minister or the premiers and chief ministers,” Morrison said.
Australia on Wednesday reported more than 5,000 daily infections for the first time during the pandemic, eclipsing the previous high of about 4,600 the previous day. About 95 per cent of new cases were New South Wales and Victoria states.
Australia’s tally of 265,000 infections and 2,162 deaths since the pandemic began is far lower than that of many countries.
Health official calls on fully vaccinated residents to get booster shots
coronavirus19 hours ago
Govt tightens social distancing rules and asks employees to work from home
coronavirus19 hours ago
55 per cent of hospital beds, including those for intensive care, are vacant
coronavirus20 hours ago
The total doses administered now stand at 22.3 million
coronavirus21 hours ago
Authorities have announced new protocol for employees and visitors to enter federal entities
coronavirus22 hours ago
The new rules will be binding on the 27 EU states from February 1, 2022.
coronavirus22 hours ago
Over 107.4 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
coronavirus23 hours ago
Free testing is available by booking an appointment through SEHA app
coronavirus1 day ago