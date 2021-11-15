Coronavirus: UAE reports 61 Covid-19 cases, 89 recoveries, 1 death

Over 97.2 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

Mon 15 Nov 2021

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Monday reported 61 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 89 recoveries and 1 death.

The new cases were detected through 230,869 additional tests.

Total number of cases in UAE as on November 15 are 741,006, while total recoveries stand at 735,638. The death toll now stands at 2,144.

Roughly a year and a half since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, UAE nationals and residents’ lives have returned to ‘a new normal’ – one that is filled with renewed hope and vigour.

UAE has seen a dramatic drop in Covid-19 cases in recent months and an impressive 8.81 million UAE nationals and residents have been vaccinated in the country.

Multiple large-scale business, social and sporting events have been taking place safely and successfully, witnessing large visitor numbers in various Emirates across the country.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and ruler of Dubai, declared that 'Dubai is back'.

The Dubai Airshow 2021 opened on a high note on Sunday and Sheikh Mohammed took to Twitter to announce that Dubai has bounced back after the world has been hit by Covid-19 pandemic.

The Ruler tweeted, “Dubai is back again, and the global aviation sector is returning through Dubai and the UAE. The world gathers with us in the Emirates to talk about its economy, future and culture. Welcome everybody.”

After the relaxation of restrictions on air travel, Dubai Airports on Monday revised upwards its passenger traffic forecast for 2021 to 28.7 million, up by two million.

In order to meet strong passenger demand, Dubai International said it will reopen Concourse A before the end of November, putting DXB back to 100 per cent capacity after 20 months of reduced operations.