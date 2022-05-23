Coronavirus: UAE reports 321 Covid-19 cases, 355 recoveries, no deaths

Total active cases stand at 13,910

By Web Desk Published: Mon 23 May 2022, 1:56 PM Last updated: Mon 23 May 2022, 2:11 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Monday reported 321 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 355 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 13,910.

The new cases were detected through 167,861 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on May 23 are 905,151, while total recoveries stand at 888,939. The death toll now stands at 2,302.

The INSACOG has confirmed the presence of the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron sub-variants of the coronavirus in India — one case in Tamil Nadu and another in Telangana.

BA.4 and BA.5 are sub-variants of the highly-transmissible Omicron variant of the virus.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) said a 19-year-old woman in Tamil Nadu has been found infected with the BA.4 sub-variant of the virus.

The patient has shown only mild clinical symptoms and has been fully vaccinated. She had no travel history.

Earlier, a South African national was reported positive for the BA.4 sub-variant of Omicron on arrival at the Hyderabad airport.

Beijing extended orders for workers and students to stay home and ordered additional mass testing on Monday as cases of Covid-19 again rose in the Chinese capital.

Numerous residential compounds in the city have restricted movement in and out, although conditions remain far less severe than in Shanghai, where millions of citizens have been under varying degrees of lockdown for two months.

Beijing on Monday reported an uptick in cases to 99, rising from a previous daily average of around 50.