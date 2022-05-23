Covid-19: Beijing extends work-from-home order as cases rise

Partners exhibited excellence and professionalism in their cooperation: Major General Ahmed Mohamed Rafie
Beijing extended orders for workers and students to stay home and ordered additional mass testing Monday as cases of Covid-19 again rose in the city.
Numerous residential compounds in the Chinese capital have restricted movement in and out, although conditions remain far less severe than in Shanghai, where millions of citizens have been under varying degrees of lockdown for two months.
Beijing on Monday reported an uptick in cases to 99, rising from a previous daily average of around 50.
In total, China reported 802 new cases Monday, marking a steady decline interrupted only by small-scale localised outbreaks. Despite that, the government has hewed to strict quarantine, lockdown and testing measures under its “zero-Covid” approach, even while the outside world is opening up.
