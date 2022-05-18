Coronavirus: UAE reports 298 Covid-19 cases, 353 recoveries, no deaths

By Web Desk Published: Wed 18 May 2022, 1:55 PM Last updated: Wed 18 May 2022, 3:07 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Wednesday reported 298 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 353 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 13,925.

The new cases were detected through 208,015 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on May 18 are 903,382, while total recoveries stand at 887,155. The death toll now stands at 2,302.

Over 159.3 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.

North Korea reported 232,880 more people with fever symptoms, and six more deaths amid the country's first confirmed outbreak of Covid-19, KCNA said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Philippine health ministry confirmed the local transmission of the Omicron coronavirus BA.2.12.1 subvariant.

Three cases of the subvariant were detected in the Western Visayas Region.

Among the cases was one of an overseas Filipino who had come from the US, while and the other two were local cases. Two of the cases were fully vaccinated.

Beijing reported 49 new domestically transmitted Covid-19 infections during the 24 hours to 3 p.m. local time on Wednesday, a disease control official at the Chinese capital said.

Out of the infections, 45 were found in controlled areas and four during community screening tests, Liu Xiaofeng, deputy director at Beijing Center for Disease Prevention and Control, told a news briefing.