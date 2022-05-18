Covid-19: Beijing city reports 49 new local cases

Retail sales in April shrank 11.1 per cent from a year earlier, the biggest contraction since March 2020
Beijing reported 49 new domestically transmitted COVID-19 infections during the 24 hours to 3 p.m. local time (0700 GMT) on Wednesday, a disease control official at the Chinese capital said.
Out of the infections, 45 were found in controlled areas and four during community screening tests, Liu Xiaofeng, deputy director at Beijing Center for Disease Prevention and Control, told a news briefing.
The city has reported 1,218 Covid infections since April 22, Liu said.
Deputy mayor says reopening would be carried out in stages
Orders military to respond to crisis that has left 1.2 million people ill with fever and 50 dead
We will spare no medicines including vaccines, equipment and health personnel: President Yoon
The total doses administered now stand at 24.8 million
Over 158.9 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
The city has been locked-down for more than six weeks in its battle to contain spread of the virus
The country has no Covid vaccines, antiviral treatment drugs or mass-testing capacity
