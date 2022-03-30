Coronavirus: UAE reports 288 Covid-19 cases, 770 recoveries, no deaths

Scientists are trying to determine if the drug can improve survival of patients with severe Covid-19
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Tuesday reported 288 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 770 recoveries and no deaths.
Total active cases stand at 21,813.
The new cases were detected through 308,848 additional tests.
Ramadan 2022, which begins in less than a week, would be the third socially distanced holy month in a row. However, most Covid-19 restrictions have been eased across the UAE, and consumer confidence has increased.
When asked how residents plan to celebrate Ramadan this year, almost half (47 per cent) said they are more likely to meet their friends and family in-person this holy month. This is in contrast to the last two years, when home visits and family gatherings were restricted in the country.
Internationally, authorities began locking down some western areas of Shanghai two days ahead of schedule, as new Covid-19 cases in China’s most populous city jumped by a third despite stringent measures already in place to try to stop the virus spreading.
Home to 26 million people, China’s financial hub is in its third day of a lockdown officials are imposing by dividing the city roughly along the Huangpu River, splitting the historic centre west of the river from the eastern financial and industrial district of Pudong to allow for staggered mass tests.
Meanwhile, a sub-variant of the highly transmissible Omicron version of coronavirus known as BA.2 is now dominant worldwide, prompting surges in many countries in Europe and Asia and raising concern over the potential for a new wave in the United States.
BA.2 now represents nearly 86 per cent of all sequenced cases, according to the World Health Organization. It is even more transmissible than its highly contagious Omicron siblings, BA.1 and BA.1.1, however the evidence so far suggests that it is no more likely to cause severe disease.
