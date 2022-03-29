Covid: Benefits of economic recovery after pandemic should be fairly distributed, says DP World chairman

Sultan bin Sulayem stated that until everyone is vaccinated globally, the pandemic will not go away

Sultan bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO, DP World addresses at the World Government Summit in Dubai on Tuesday. 29, March 2022. Photo by Shihab

by Waheed Abbas Published: Tue 29 Mar 2022, 5:25 PM

As the world economy comes out of the Covid-29 pandemic, the benefits of this recovery should be equally and fairly distributed, said Sultan bin Sulayem, group chairman and CEO of DP World.

He stated that global supply chains are fragile and the government and private sectors need to work together for a sustainable economic recovery.

“We need to collaborate and work together as the Covid-19 pandemic was a good lesson for us and it showed how fragile the supply chain is. We also learnt how to make a more resilient and sustainable recovery. In doing so, we should ensure that economic benefits for the recovery should be distributed fairly throughout the world. This can be achieved by working together,” said bin Sulayem.

DP World chief stated that until everyone is vaccinated globally, the pandemic will not go away.

“During the pandemic, the biggest problem was to develop and vaccinate the world. Now more than two years into the pandemic, we are still trying to distribute it. The pandemic will not go away until everyone is vaccinated,” he said during the speech at the World Government Summit.

The Dubai-based DP World is one of the world’s largest port operators with over 93 terminals across the globe. A total of 75 million containers were handled by the company with customers moving goods worth $3 trillion of goods a year.

ALSO READ:

Bin Sulayem also revealed that DP World has signed 100 partners for its World Logistics Passport (WLP), which is the world’s first freight programme designed to increase trading opportunities between markets and accelerate the flow of global trade.

“World Logistics Passport has saved a lot of money and time for companies. Today, we are proud to say that we have signed 100 partners in WLP. For a sustainable economic recovery, we have to provide economies with tools,” he added.

In addition, DP World has also launched digital platforms for cargoes and a B2B marketplace.

-waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com