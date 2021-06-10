UAE green pass: How often do you need to get a Covid PCR test?

PCR test result validity and green pass are linked to your Covid vaccination status.

Authorities in Abu Dhabi announced on Wednesday that residents must have a ‘green pass’ on their Alhosn app to gain entry to most public places.

These include shopping malls and large supermarkets, gyms, hotels, public parks and beaches, private beaches and swimming pools, entertainment centres, cinemas, museums, and restaurants and cafes.

The new rule is effective from Tuesday, June 15, for all residents aged 16 and above.

So, what exactly is a green pass? And how do you ensure it remains active?

The green pass is one of three colour codes that will be reflected on your Alhosn app based on your Covid vaccination status and PCR test result. The other two colours are grey (PCR validity has ended); and red (PCR test result is positive).

The most important thing to note here is that the green pass can be activated for everyone from fully vaccinated residents to those who have not received a single jab. The status turns green after obtaining a negative PCR test result. The period for which it remains active, however, differs based on your vaccination status.

For instance, the validity of the green pass is 30 days for fully vaccinated residents; and three for those who have not received any jab.

Here are the six categories of residents and validity of green pass based on a negative PCR test result:

>> If you are fully vaccinated against Covid: You fall in this category if you have received the second dose of the Covid vaccine at least 28 days prior. If you get a Covid-negative PCR test result, your green pass will remain active for 30 days.

>> If you received your second dose less than 28 days before: Getting a negative PCR test result will see the green pass stay active for 14 days.

>> If you have received only the first dose of the vaccine: A negative PCR test result will give you a green pass for seven days.

>> If you are late to get your second dose: If you are late for your second dose appointment for 48 days or more, a negative Covid test result will give you a green pass for three days.

>> If you are exempted from taking the vaccine: If you have a vaccine exemption certificates as per approved processes, a negative PCR test result will see your green status active for seven days.

>> If you are eligible for the vaccine, but have not received a single jab: Your green pass will remain active for just three days after a negative PCR test result.