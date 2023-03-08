World's leading leather trade fair APLF returns to the UAE
Following the success of their 2022 edition, APLF, one of the largest leather tradeshows re-enters the shores of Dubai, the UAE for the second time.
This one-of-a-kind event, recognised by the leather industry as the most important trade fair, will be held at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), Sheikh Saeed Halls, from March 13 through until March 15. The fair will cover a gross exhibition area of 16,000 square metres and will host 14 national pavilions from countries globally including Brazil, China, Egypt, France, India, Italy, Pakistan, South Africa, Türkiye, and Vietnam.
Commenting on the announcement of the trade fair, David Bondi, Senior Vice-president, Informa Markets Asia said: "It is a pleasure to host our annual leather trade fair once again in Dubai, which is a melting pot of cultures and nationalities. Following the success of last year's exhibition, it was a natural decision to hold the fair in UAE. Being the hub for businesses, Dubai is easily accessible from the American, European as well as the Asian subcontinents and will be a contributing factor to the international nature of the trade show. APLF has continually dedicated years to organising leather and fashion trade shows, attracting 60,000 participants annually and providing suitable venues for top-notch businesses, manufacturers, tanners, buyers, designers and suppliers. We look forward to a successful edition again this year."
The three-day exhibition will bring to the emirate over 350 exhibitors as well as the participation of regional associations from China along with others from Brazil, Egypt, France, India, Italy, Pakistan and Türkiye. For a second time in a row, the prime leather fair will take place in Dubai, with this year adding on the long-awaited Chinese suppliers and buyers who will be able to take full advantage of the business platform traditionally offered to the leather and fashion sectors by APLF since its inception in 1984. The APLF leather fair covers the whole supply chain of the leather making industry and offers hundreds of finished leathers for all applications possible, from footwear and leather goods to garments and upholstery, making APLF leather a unique sourcing event in the Middle East and North African region (MENA).
APLF's sister fair, Fashion Access, will be held concurrently at the DWTC and is also supported by national and regional associations from Botswana, China, India, Pakistan, South Africa and Vietnam. A wide selection of footwear and leather goods will be on display, highlighting the future trends and colours that will populate the fashion scene in upcoming seasons.
While APLF is a trade fair for businesses to come together and form partnerships, running simultaneously during the fair are several other activities integrating colour, fashion and material trends, which are of great interest to designers and artists alike. Notably, this year sees the third edition of the Global Footwear Executive Summit (GFES) and seminars organised by Leather Naturally, Lanxess, GIZ(The German Society for International Cooperation) and Santoni. A total of four workshops will take place at this year's edition of APLF, which include two on leather foundation and two on footwear design given by ESMOD Dubai.
For more details about onsite events, follow the link: https://www.aplf.com/event-agenda/
Visitor registrations are now open, you can click on Visitor Registration to register and gain free entry to this APLF event.
Dates: 13 -15 March 2023
Opening Hours: 10am-6pm on Day 1 and 2, 10am-5pm on Day 3
Venue: Sheikh Saeed Halls 1-3, Dubai World Trade Centre
Concurrent Events: APLF Leather, Materials+, Fashion Access