The world at your fingertips
Choose from a range of top-selling smartwatches and electronics that are guaranteed to enhance and improve your experience
We’re living in interesting times, where every comfort of life is available at the touch of a button. Some such recent advancements that have made life exciting and comfortable include smartwatches, VR headset and smart speakers. These technologies have revolutionised daily life, opened a spectrum of possibilities in productivity and entertainment. So much so that now they have become an essential item for the modern individual.
So, what are you waiting for? Pick the one that suits you the best. As always, we are here to make the choice easier by listing below the top-selling smartwatches and smart electronics for December.
Apple Watch Series 7
Shop the Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + Cellular
Big screen for more impact
With its large display, the Apple Watch is the top choice for users as it enhances the entire user experience. There’s no need to raise the wrist or touch the screen thanks to the always-on retina display. Infact, the display remains 70 per cent brighter than normal, even when indoors and without having to raise your wrist.
Easy on the eyes and on the fingers.
Bigger means better as the buttons have been redesigned to take advantage of the larger display. This makes using apps like the calculator, stopwatch and timer easier on the eyes. There’s even more good news; with its new QWERTY keyboard, users are able to tap or slide from letter to letter with QuickPath or they can use Scribble to write letters on the screen and compose a text or email.
Keep a check on your health
Keeping in touch with the need of the hour, Series 7 puts health at the top priority. Stay abreast of your health on the go. Now you can measure your blood oxygen level with a revolutionary sensor and app. Take an ECG anytime, anywhere. Check your heart rate. Also included are other innovations like mindfulness and sleep tracking to keep you healthy from head to toe.
A handy wallet
Say goodbye to rummaging in your bag for important documents. Store your boarding pass, movie tickets or rewards cards for easy access. With the Wallet app, you’ve got everything important in one location.
Navigation support
Get everywhere faster and without getting lost with Maps. Whether you’re walking or driving, Maps makes it easy every step of the way. Gentle taps from the Taptic Engine let you know when it’s time to turn left or right, so you don’t have to look at your watch.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4
Shop the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4
Don’t just listen to your body. Know it.
Get an accurate estimate of your fitness progress with Samsung’s first smartwatch that conveniently measures body composition. Get to know your body fat percentage, skeletal muscle, body water and more to achieve your goals. The Samsung BioActive Sensor and our fastest chip bring the biggest innovation to the Galaxy Watch yet.
All the workouts, on your wrist
Track your activities and fitness scores on your watch and phone. Count steps, check calories and stay on the grid with GPS. Galaxy Watch4 detects physical activity to track your routines and supports more than 90 exercises for a more accurate report of your workouts.
The most holistic sleep analysis on the Galaxy watch
Ensure better sleep and more rest. The sleep tracker detects and holistically analyses your sleep stages while you rest. Improved measuring options let you check your blood oxygen levels and snoring patterns— not saying you do. Plus, get advanced insights from the National Sleep Foundation for better sleep quality and duration.
A new day. A new watch face.
Don a new persona every day, with a wide array of choices to choose between analogue or digital watch faces. Pick from a variety of backgrounds, fonts, and colours to match your tastes, the weather, or the occasion. Spice up your character watch faces with AR Emojis to express your style, while animated graphics show what you’re up to, like running or listening to music.
Fitbit Sense Fitness Tracker
Shop the Fitbit Sense Fitness Tracker
Your Guide to Better Health
Every part of you contributes to your health. The Fitbit Sense keeps you informed and empowered with innovative stress, skin temperature, heart and sleep features.
Mindful Stress Management
Get to understand how the environment affects you. The Fitbit Sense lets you see a graph of your electrodermal activity so that you can better understand your stress, log your mood and more.
Better Sleep
The best form of sleep is restful sleep, which is very important. The Fitbit Sense interprets your sleep quality through a sleep score and tracks your sleep stages with your resting heart rate.
Heart Rhythm Assessment with ECG App
Assess the health of your heart and protect it from atrial fibrillation, a heart rhythm irregularity with the Fitbit Sense which gives y assess your heart right from your wrist, and easily share with your doctor.
On-Wrist Skin Temperature Sensor
Spot trends and track your skin temperature each night to know how it varies from your personal baseline, through the sensor.
Huawei Watch GT 2
Shop the Huawei Watch GT 2
Revolutionary Power Solution
The Huawei Watch GT series has explored the limits of smartwatch battery life with its self-developed wearable chip Kirin A1. The dual-chip design and intelligent power-saving technology serve you day and night for up to two weeks.
Minimalistic Aesthetic Design
The Huawei Watch GT 2 is inspired by the aesthetic design of minimalism, which integrates a high-quality 3D glass face to create a bezel-less vision. The fine craftsmanship is captured in the details of the watch case and its classic design style.
Professional Sports Trainer
Experience the thrill of having your own personal trainer. The Huawei Watch GT 2 is a professional companion for indoor and outdoor activities. It tracks your workouts with precise positioning systems and monitors your heart rate with the accurate TruSeen 3.5.
Your Everyday Life Assistant
To make your everyday life easier, it supports multiple features like Bluetooth calling, in-device music, message notification, TruSleep 2.0 sleep tracking, and TruRelax pressure monitoring.
Oculus Quest 2 Advanced All-in-one Virtual Reality Headset
Shop the Oculus Quest 2
Next-level Hardware
Make every move count with a blazing-fast processor and a high-resolution display on the Oculus Quest 2.
All-In-One Gaming
With backward compatibility on the Oculus Quest 2, you can explore new titles and old favourites in the expansive Quest content library.
Easy Setup
The Oculus Quest 2 allows you to just open the box, set up with the smartphone app and jump into VR. There is no need for a PC or console. All you need is wireless internet access and the Oculus app to set up the device
Premium Display
Catch every detail with a stunning display that features 50 per cent more pixels than the original Quest.
Ultimate Control
Get transported to a whole new world. The redesigned Oculus Touch controllers transport your movements directly into VR with intuitive controls.
Amazon Echo Dot 4 Charcoal
Shop the Amazon Echo Dot 4
Compact Design
The smart speaker with Alexa has a sleek, compact design that delivers crisp vocals and balanced bass for a full sound.
Voice control your entertainment
Be the heart and soul of every party. Stream songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Sirius XM, and others. Play music, audiobooks, and podcasts throughout your home with multi-room music.
Ready to help
Enjoy the perks of having your own personal assistant. Ask Alexa to tell a joke, play music, answer questions, play the news, check the weather, set alarms, and more.
Control your smart home
Use your voice to turn on lights, adjust thermostats, and lock doors with compatible devices.
Connect with others
Juggle multiple tasks and be everywhere at once. Call almost anyone hands-free. The Amazon Echo Dot 4 allows you to instantly drop in on other rooms or announce to the whole house that dinner's ready.