Where elegance meets functionality
With its wide range of products, Franke Home Solutions, the leading provider of intelligent systems puts the sparkle in the kitchen.
Franke Home Solutions, a division of the Franke Group and one of the world's leading providers of intelligent systems and solutions for the residential kitchen, has earmarked the Middle East as a main strategic focus going forward. The region represents an ideal and exciting market for the division to implement and prove its forward-thinking strategy: as an integrated system provider that combines exclusive design with full-potential functionality, Swiss quality and eco-conscious innovations for a better living.
Franke Home Solutions is visiting Dubai and the Middle East, when Barbara Borra, CEO and president, and Corrado Mura, the recently appointed vice-president EMEA, touch down this week. Their three-day business trip represents a clear statement from the Swiss brand on the importance of the flourishing Middle East region, as Franke looks to strengthen relationships and opportunities on the ground.
The division, which consists of the Franke and Faber brands, has leveraged on the group's decades-long expertise and dynamic, boundary-pushing strategy in the areas of food preparation and cooking for the residential kitchen across all product categories. This includes sinks, taps, hoods, hobs, ovens, refrigerators, dishwashers, accessories and food management systems. Indeed, this merger has helped to strengthen the product portfolio of both brands.
In particular, Franke Home Solutions' product portfolio has its strengths in sinks and taps. The Fragranite sinks are among the most attractive in the world. An in-house processed material, composed of 80 per cent quartz sand and 20 per cent very hard acrylic resin, Fragranite has a subtle shine and feels warm to the touch. The surface is finely textured but not porous, ensuring a high standard of hygiene, and this is what has made these sinks among the best performing in the Middle East.
Franke's expertise extends to the Kubus 2 sink and Active Twist tap combination. The sink and tap are perfectly integrated with their innovative design and elegant matte black finish. The Kubus 2, another of the brand's Fragranite sink finishes, has very large bowls, meaning more room to clean bigger items and the integrated accessory ledge enables the use of specially designed sink accessories for a smoother and faster workflow.
The Active Twist tap combines with the Kubus 2 sink and is the real game changer of taps. It works in a whole new way when it comes to filling and emptying the sink. In fact, alongside its stylish, minimalist looks, there is an incorporated innovative feature that links the tap and sink with a dial that when turned, operates the waste outlet. This way the water drains away easily, safely and hygienically and there is no need to put hands in hot or dirty water. The unique tap also comes with an ECO cartridge that is designed to limit both the flow and temperature, actively helping to save water and energy.
Another award-winning sink from Franke is the Maris fagranite bowl. It was awarded last year with the Red Dot Design Award 2022. It is spectacularly big so that consumers can effortlessly clean up after any kind of cooking session, even the most elaborate ones. Thanks to a straight-lined optimised design, the bowl's well-balanced proportions allow consumers to make the most out of standard cabinet sizes. Thanks to the hard-wearing Fragranite material, they are resistant to impact, thermal shock and scratches. They are also hygienic, safe and so easy to clean thanks to Sanitized, a material with silver ions that prevents 99 per cent of germs and bacteria from growing.
Franke Home Solutions also has a full range of appliances to choose from and its Mythos appliances are the premium choice for consumers' kitchens. The Mythos range of appliances will amaze consumers with their performance and quality. The gallery installation option not only gives the Mythos kitchen a sophisticated look, but is also the most comfortable solution for everyday use. Consumers can choose from the Mythos steam oven, microwave-combi oven, coffee machine, warming drawers and induction hobs, all in matching style and finish to complete the design of your kitchen.
Franke Home Solutions operates in the Middle East area from its office and showroom in Dubai. It collaborates with one distributor for Franke in the retail channel, several partners of Franke on many big construction projects and one distributor for Faber. Franke's showroom's address is located at Al Asmawi Building, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai - UAE and can be contacted at dubaioffice@franke.com.