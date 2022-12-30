UAE: Now, use e-signature on documents for government offices

Sai Flavours’ expansion is a reflection of the larger Ras Al Khaimah food-sector growth story
The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) has announced the activation of the UAE Pass-based e-signature system — in cooperation with the UAE Pass — which will be applicable to ministries and federal government entities.
Commenting on the launch of the service, Laila Obaid Al Suwaidi, Acting Director-General of the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources, explained that all ministries and federal government entities could now begin implementing the e-signature feature for all procedures in Bayanati — the human resources information management system for the federal government.
She said that the new system redirects users to the UAE Pass app, allowing them to sign any relevant documents, while ensuring the highest levels of data and privacy protection.
Al Suwaidi called on all stakeholders and employees at federal government entities to utilise this new feature, and activate their UAE Pass to make such procedures easier.
She noted that this project exemplified the authority's keenness to develop the federal government work ecosystem, and streamlined procedures in line with the directives of the UAE's leadership, so as to digitise government services and adopt smart systems.
She also expressed her appreciation for the efforts of strategic partners that helped make this project a success, including the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA), Dubai Digital Authority, and the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security.
