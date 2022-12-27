UAE to implement year-long leave for govt employees looking to start own businesses from January 2

Initiative was first announced in July this year as a means to allow Emiratis to start their own entrepreneurial journeys

By Web Desk Published: Tue 27 Dec 2022, 1:59 PM Last updated: Tue 27 Dec 2022, 2:10 PM

The UAE has announced that it will begin implementing year-long sabbatical leave for UAE citizens working in the government sector and wishing to start their own business ventures from January 2, 2023.

The initiative was first announced in July this year by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, as a means to allow Emiratis to start their own entrepreneurial journeys while retaining government jobs. Emiratis will get half their salaries during this period.

The year-long sabbatical is among the paid leaves that will be offered to Emiratis working in the government sector and wishing to start or manage their businesses in the private sector. The leave will be approved by the head of the federal authority the employee works for.

“Our goal is to encourage the youth to take advantage of the huge commercial opportunities offered by our national economy,” Sheikh Mohammed had said at the time.

