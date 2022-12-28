UAE updates personal photo criteria for issuing, renewing passports, Emirates IDs

The specifications must be followed to ensure smart systems can recognise your picture on documents

Published: Wed 28 Dec 2022, 1:01 PM

An updated list of regulations to be followed when taking photos for identification purposes has been released.

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) has published a list of specifications the photo must meet in order to be accepted by smart readers, in line with the standards of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

Image: The image itself must be a high quality one. It must be coloured and cannot be older than six months.

The dimensions of the photo must be 35mm X 40mm.

Background: The background of the image must be white

Features: Neutral, natural expressions must be maintained; they must not be exaggerated

Head position: The head must be straight, not tilted, and must be parallel to the photographic lens

Eyes: Open towards the camera and without coloured lenses

Glasses: Acceptable as long as the do not obscure the eyes and do not reflect light

Dress code: The official dress of the UAE (for citizens)

Head covering: Allowed according to national dress or religious belief

Resolution (pixels): At least 600 dpi without ink traces or shrinkage

The authority added that images that are edited using digital software will not be accepted

