UAE updates personal photo criteria for issuing, renewing passports, Emirates IDs

The specifications must be followed to ensure smart systems can recognise your picture on documents

File photo
File photo

Published: Wed 28 Dec 2022, 1:01 PM

An updated list of regulations to be followed when taking photos for identification purposes has been released.

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) has published a list of specifications the photo must meet in order to be accepted by smart readers, in line with the standards of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

Image: The image itself must be a high quality one. It must be coloured and cannot be older than six months.

The dimensions of the photo must be 35mm X 40mm.

Background: The background of the image must be white

Features: Neutral, natural expressions must be maintained; they must not be exaggerated

Head position: The head must be straight, not tilted, and must be parallel to the photographic lens

Eyes: Open towards the camera and without coloured lenses

Glasses: Acceptable as long as the do not obscure the eyes and do not reflect light

Dress code: The official dress of the UAE (for citizens)

Head covering: Allowed according to national dress or religious belief

Resolution (pixels): At least 600 dpi without ink traces or shrinkage

The authority added that images that are edited using digital software will not be accepted

