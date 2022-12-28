UAE updates personal photo criteria for issuing, renewing passports, Emirates IDs

“What’s wrong?” people ask you while you’re daydreaming or gazing softly into the middle distance. No one is applying words like “moxie” or “edgy” or “gamine” to describe you anymore
An updated list of regulations to be followed when taking photos for identification purposes has been released.
The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) has published a list of specifications the photo must meet in order to be accepted by smart readers, in line with the standards of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).
Image: The image itself must be a high quality one. It must be coloured and cannot be older than six months.
The dimensions of the photo must be 35mm X 40mm.
Background: The background of the image must be white
Features: Neutral, natural expressions must be maintained; they must not be exaggerated
Head position: The head must be straight, not tilted, and must be parallel to the photographic lens
Eyes: Open towards the camera and without coloured lenses
Glasses: Acceptable as long as the do not obscure the eyes and do not reflect light
Dress code: The official dress of the UAE (for citizens)
Head covering: Allowed according to national dress or religious belief
Resolution (pixels): At least 600 dpi without ink traces or shrinkage
The authority added that images that are edited using digital software will not be accepted
ALSO READ:
“What’s wrong?” people ask you while you’re daydreaming or gazing softly into the middle distance. No one is applying words like “moxie” or “edgy” or “gamine” to describe you anymore
Community members, frontline healthcare workers took part in the session
Court also receives 50 divorce applications, 20 civil inheritance cases and 250 applications for civil will attestation in five months
New rates announced on Thursday
In 2011, Saeed Al Memari became the first Emirati man to reach the peak
Experts and residents offer tips on clearing out your space
We strolled innumerable times through that magnificent stomping ground, one of the highlights of our childhood and teenage existence in Dubai.
A sense of nostalgia sweeps over me sometimes, for all the neatly arranged rooms that have brought me happiness in the past.