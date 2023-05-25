The ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED is a lightweight goliath
World's slimmest laptop has used recycled materials, but is super sturdy and delivers a knockout performance
When you unbox the ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304) laptop, the first instant reaction seeing the thin, covered body will be that maybe the company sent you a thick manual only. Make no mistake, this is the world’s slimmest laptop of its kind at just 1-centimeter thickness and, yet, a lightweight Goliath.
In fact, the latest version of this laptop is even lighter than the previous year's model. We had the pleasure of using the Zenbook, which by the way is also a nature lover's delight. While catering to the comfort of the user, the functionality and performance is uncompromised inside the all-metal chassis body. We look at the vital aspects:
Shape and size
If first impressions are good as the last, then there is no need to look beyond the featherbed of a laptop, weighing a kilogramme each. You could even pack seven in your cabin baggage on your next flight! But before going any further, a notable mention and tip of the hat to the fact that the materials used in the casing as well as packing are made out of recyclable resources.
The post-industrial magnesium alloy in the keyboard, lid and chassis has helped reduced the carbon footprint by 50 per cent, making this the eco-friendliest option from the ASUS stable. Not only is it Energy Star certified, which means a saving of 20-25 per cent over the standard ones, the ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED exceeds expectations by topping it up at 43 per cent.
Durability
The other significant aspect in the body is the lid with the bright OLED display on one side and the ceramic stone-look on the outside with sleek lines enhancing the design oomph element. Made out of eco-friendly plasma ceramic aluminum, this pivots on an ergonomic 180° hinge so you can lay it out the way you want and relax your spine and neck. The lid opens effortlessly with the fingertips of one hand.
The 13.3-inch Lumina OLED display with NanoEdge technology is capable at 2880x1800 resolution, a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio and up to 550 nits of brightness. The true blacks of the screen enhance the PANTONE - validated display. For the uninitiated, the OLED panels from ASUS are famous for emitting 70% less blue light. Certified by TÜV Rheinland, the OLED panel has an in-built screensaver when lying idle to avoid burn-in. Still, ASUS also provides free screen exchange for any issue while under warranty.
Like with all ASUS laptops, the Zenbook S 13 OLED has been subject to military grade checks, undergoing 12 rigorous test methods and 26 disciplinary procedures. This means that the laptop is built to withstand harsh conditions and is sturdy enough to last for a long time.
Performance
Under the tough exteriors, a supercharged processor, memory, and rich connectivity drives the ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED. Equipped with up to a 13th Gen Intel i7-1355U processor, it can support up to 16GB of LPDDR5 memory and 1TB in SSD. It also offers two Thunderbolt 4 ports and a standard HDMI 2.1, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, and a combo audio jack.
Dual speakers from Harman Kardon, full HD camera with AI and strong Wi-Fi Master Premium technology make the connectivity, entertainment and work meetings go without a glitch. The glass touchpad and minimalist key travel on the large 18.7mm pitch make for comfortable typing and navigation.
The ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED is quite capable of handling gaming tasks during tests. The battery capability is decent at 63-watt hours. The usual standby time listed is 14 hours but, even on extreme testing by us with videos and gaming at most times, it gave us a decent 10-plus hours. The battery revived to 80 per cent in one hour of charging time.
Verdict
At a very reasonable price of Dh4,999 without compromising on the features, the lightweight champion is punching well above its weight, and even more. If you are in the market for a Windows-based laptop that can rival Apple’s MacBook Air, the ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED is an ideal choice.