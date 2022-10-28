Payroll Financing and its Benefits
How can payroll financing help businesses in today's market?
Payroll financing is a new age short term financing service for businesses to help them run their payrolls on time each time when cash flow is not stable. When a business is supported with a line of credit it helps them pay timely salaries to their employees while managing healthy cash flow.
Payroll financing is an innovative approach never before seen in the Indian market. No other lending service in India provides payroll financing on a collateral free short term bases like 1 Click Capital does.
So what is the story behind 1 Click Capital?
Our founders already developed a successful financing organization in Delhi as C H P finance. While meeting businessmen and entrepreneurs on a daily basis they would often hear about the difficulties and obstacles faced in various businesses. Most CEOs faced a similar problem that at the end of each month when it comes to processing paychecks they were facing a lack of cash flow and had to borrow money from the bank or divert the money they had in store for other use.
There was always a cash low issue due to late invoices, or late bill payments, some would be waiting for payment receivables or some would have to pay the vendors or stock up on inventories. Whatever the reason for a low cash flow the impending problem was the same; How to process employee's salaries?
No employer likes the idea of delaying or cancelling their employee's salaries but due to circumstances they all had to do it every now and then for the growth of the business.
Once this observation was made unanimously throughout, a dire need in the market was found for a product that would help employers pay their employees on time at the end of each month. This is how the idea of 1 Click Payroll was born.
1 Click Payroll is a digital portal, that helps you with fast flexible, low cost funding, which is processed in 48 hours and needs minimum documentation.
So how does 1 Click Payroll works?
- Approval: Your application approval happens in less than 48 hours.
- Immediate Access: Once you are approved, simply can log in and get instant access to funds. You get funded quickly and, in a hassle free manner.
- Utilization: You can utilize your funds 24x7 and with round the clock support from our team
- Limited paperwork: We ask for minimal documentation to get your application approved.
- Low Cost IR: Interest Rates are as low as 1.5% per month depending on your credit history and business revenue. Importantly, you only pay for the financing you use.
With 1 Click Payroll you can give your staff the benefit of 1 Click Salary Advance. 1 Click salary advance is a contingency salary that an employee can draw in their time of need. It helps organizations to control employee attrition by offering them the opportunity of drawing an advance salary. With this employees get 24x7 access to liquidity with a low cost interest rate.
With the help of 1 Click payroll organizations can pay their employee's paychecks while investing their business capital where it is needed more for business development.
With the tagline "Hamesha Aapke Saath", 1 Click Capital strives to provide an innovative business friendly financing solution on a digital platform in the most fast and flexible way
1 Click Capital holds the mission to create a business friendly way of leveraging capital to help individuals as well as institutions very seriously.
1 Click Capital aims at becoming a path breaking Fintech with a global presence that helps businesses make their payroll dreams a capital reality.
