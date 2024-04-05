UAE: Eid Al Fitr holiday announced for financial markets

Published: Fri 5 Apr 2024, 10:46 AM

The Eid Al Fitr holiday in the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and Dubai Financial Market (DFM) will start from Monday (Ramadan 29 or April 8) until the 3rd of Shawwal 1445 AH, the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) announced on Thursday.

Trading and regular working hours will resume in the markets on Friday, April 12, if Eid Al Fitr falls on Tuesday, April 9, or on Monday, April 15, if Eid falls on Wednesday, April 10, the SCA clarified.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

However, Both the Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange and Dubai Commodities Clearing Corporation will continue to operate during the mentioned holiday period, and their trading hours will be as usual, the SCA said.

The authority said the decision came after consultation and coordination with the financial markets and the Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange. The holidays were aligned with the dates recently announced by the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources.

ALSO READ: