iPhone 13 Pro Max 256GB Sierra Blue with Facetime.
Presenting the powerhouse of technology and comfort. Sporting a Super Retina XDR display with Pro-Motion, it's state-of-the-art camera will make every image stand out as a work of art. It's huge camera system upgrade opens up dramatic new possibilities. Some other features that make the iPhone a perennial best seller include:
Jaw-dropping design
With a surgical-grade stainless steel design, Ceramic Shield, and industry-leading IP68 water resistance, when you buy an iPhone 13 Pro Max, you know you're committing to a technology that will last for a long time.
Take bigger photos
Size does matter as the iPhone 13 sports a massive hardware upgrade, merging it with a super intelligent software to bring macro photography to Ultra Wide, 3x optical zoom to telephoto, and night mode to all cameras.
Shift the focus. Up the drama.
The ability to shoot with shallow depth of field and automatically add elegant focus transitions between subjects helps make far more creative storytelling.
Hello, Pro-Motion
Meet the Super Retina XDR display with Pro-Motion. With an adaptive refresh rate up to 120Hz and exceptional graphics performance, you've never felt anything like it.
Pure. Pro. Power.
Experience fast like never before with Pro. Featuring a chip with the performance to work through pro tasks. And a huge leap in battery life to last all day.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G 256GB Phantom Black Smartphone
If you've always wanted to enjoy the experience of watching on a massive screen on your phone, now you can. The Samsung Galaxy Fold is everything you'd want in a premium, durable, 5G smartphone. It unfolds to reveal a screen that will take your breath away as you watch, work and play like never before.
Stands up, stands out, unfolds
With its Flex mode, Galaxy Z Fold3 5G opens up and can stand upright, opening up a whole new world of symmetry and balanced design.
Go from compact to impact
It's a multi-faceted phone with boundless features such as being the thinnest, most pocketable Galaxy Fold yet, with big screens, inside and out. Folded, it's a premium 6.2-inch smartphone with the classic one-handed hold. Unfolded, it gives an expansive view that opens new possibilities.
Unfold a new way to watch
For a truly immersive experience, you have to witness the 7.6-inch Infinity Flex Display light up, like magic. Be amazed as the under-display camera disappears — leaving behind nothing but what's onscreen. Did we mention that the 22.5:18 AMOLED Infinity Flex Display has no punch hole for the camera, leaving you with a wide-eyed experience?
Make the most of the stunning view
Now you can get more information in a single glance through the ability to optimise the main screen on Galaxy Z Fold3 5G, according to your individual preference.
Never skips a beat
Experience smooth gaming and sleek viewing on both the cover and main screen through 120Hz of pure power. It keeps motion clear and responsive even in the most action-packed moments to give a big game advantage, fold-to-fold. This is further enhanced with a 5nm processor.
Oneplus 9R
Powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 80, the OnePlus 9R is versatile enough to meet the needs of both casual and hardcore gamers alike. Its game-changing 5G connectivity and an enhanced cooling system, makes every frame fast, smooth and beautiful.
The expansive 6.55" 2.5D Fluid Display merges cinematic colors with crisp clear detail. Motion is incredibly smooth with a 120 Hz refresh rate for an amazing smartphone experience.
Enjoy a full day's power with just a 15-minute charge through its exceptional battery life with a 4500 mAh battery and top it up in a snap with lightning-fast Warp Charge 65. Its new charging technology keeps the phone cool so you can plug in and game on. The new 48 MP main camera allows you to capture moments the way they're meant to be remembered. With the OnePlus 9R you get a camera that brings every scene to life.
Lenovo Ideapad 3 Core i5 1GHz 8GB 512GB Win10 14inch FHD
It's time to call off the search for the perfect laptop. Carefully engineered for long-lasting performance, the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 delivers powerful performance with Intel Core i5 processors and integrated Intel UHD Graphics, making it the must-have accessory your everyday tasks, with features that you can depend on.
Keep all your conversations private with the help of an easy-to-activate mute button. You get the ultimate combination of performance and speed to edit photos and videos faster. Customise performance, fan speed and noise, and external temperature all to the meet your needs.
MacBook Air 13-inch (2020) – M1 8GB 256GB 7 Core GPU 13.3 inch
You can never go wrong with a Mac, especially with the extremely thin and light notebook, completely transformed by the Apple M1 chip which provides CPU speeds up to 3.5x faster and GPU speeds up to 5x faster. The advanced neural engine provides up to 9x faster machine learning. As if that were not enough, it has the longest battery life ever in a MacBook Air and a silent, fan-less design.
The 8-Core GPU in the M1 delivers the most advanced integrated graphics in a personal computer. With the brilliant retina display, images take on an incredible level of detail and realism. It provides up to 20 hours of battery life thanks to the energy efficient new Apple M1 chip.
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus Core i5 2.40GHz 8GB 256GB
Microsoft's classic, ultra-light 2-in-1 for business is faster than ever and keeps you productive with an improved all-day battery life. Now you can make lasting connections with colleagues and customers, choosing where you connect with the optional LTE Advanced built in. From laptop to tablet to studio, work your way in video calls, face-to-face meetings, and inking to sketch or annotate.
Virtual meetings come to life
Hear, be heard, and put your best face forward with Dolby Atmos®, dual far-field Studio Mics and a front-facing 5.0 MP HD camera.
Share and collaborate with Surface Pen6
Whether you're brainstorming with a group in real time or working on your own, sketch and take notes in Microsoft Whiteboard with ease.
Make the physical digital
Capture whiteboard notes and scan documents to share with colleagues and keep the collaboration going with the rear-facing 8.0 MP HD camera.