UAE to announce fuel prices for June; will petrol, diesel rates drop next month?

Solutions have potential to transform the sector
The UAE is set to announce retail fuel prices for the month of June most likely on Wednesday (May 31) to align them with the global rates.
Petrol prices hit the highest level of 2023 in May after prices were hiked by over five per cent as oil prices jumped due to a surprise cut in output by the oil-producing countries in April.
For the month of May 2023, Super 98 petrol was priced at Dh3.16 a litre, up from Dh3.01 in April; Special 95 petrol price was increased from Dh2.90 to Dh3.05 per litre; and E-Plus raised to Dh2.97 a litre, up from Dh2.82.
Oil-producing group Opec+ will meet again on June 4 and analysts expect a surprise decision by the producers is more likely. They expect that the group can announce output cuts once again, similar to the one announced in April. Globally, oil prices had jumped after the output cut in April.
Since UAE deregulated retail petrol prices in 2015, any fluctuation in global rates is directly adjusted in the local retail prices. in the UAE, prices hit an all-time in July 2022 after the Ukraine-Russian crisis as prices reached Dh4.63 per litre.
Despite local petrol prices hitting this year’s highest level in May, they’re still much cheaper than the global average. In the UAE, the average fuel price is Dh2.9 per litre as compared to the global average of Dh4.71 per litre as of May 22.
UAE retail fuel prices (Dirhams per litre)
|Month
|Super 98
|Special 95
|E-Plus
|January 2022
|2.65
|2.53
|2.46
|February
|2.94
|2.82
|2.75
|March
|3.23
|3.12
|3.05
|April
|3.74
|3.62
|3.55
|May
|3.66
|3.55
|3.48
|June
|4.15
|4.03
|3.96
|July
|4.63
|4.52
|4.44
|August
|4.03
|3.92
|3.84
|September
|3.41
|3.3
|3.22
|October
|3.03
|2.92
|2.85
|November
|3.32
|3.20
|3.13
|December
|3.13
|3.18
|3.11
|January 2023
|2.78
|2.67
|2.59
|February
|3.05
|2.93
|2.86
|March
|3.09
|2.97
|2.90
|April
|3.01
|2.90
|2.82
|May
|3.16
|3.05
|2.97
ALSO READ:
Solutions have potential to transform the sector
The logo of the upcoming 28th session of the Conference of Parties promotes the concept of ‘One World’ and serves as a reminder to global communities to rally behind urgent climate action
UAE economy set to hit $1.2tr in 7 years: Al Mari
Once a deal is reached, the Treasury is expected to quickly refill its empty coffers with bond issuance, sucking out billions in cash
Now Congress must approve it to prevent calamitous default
Now is the time we completely retire the term HR business partner
A host of issues face the markets, beyond the prospect of a possible default on US debt. Hedge your bets and ride it out, columnist says
US president: 'I'm hopeful we'll know by tonight whether we're going to be able to have a deal'