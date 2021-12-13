Daman Investment’s advisory clients agree to sell their “Ouai” shares to P&G
DUBAI
Procter & Gamble has signed an agreement to fully acquire Ouai, a company co-founded by celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkins and Dr. Lamees Hamdan in 2015. Ouai is a US based brand that started initially as a hair care line with a minimalist aesthetic and sophisticated scents. Later the brand gradually expanded into body products, fragrances, candles, lifestyle products and merchandising. The deal is subject to US regulatory approvals.
Daman Investments, through its Investments & Advisory division, played a pivotal role by advising the majority sell side shareholders of Ouai through this transaction. Since inception, Daman contributed to the growth journey of Ouai by providing strategic growth and fund-raising advisory services to Ouai’s majority shareholders including the co-founder, Dr. Lamees Hamdan.
Daman Investments has a legacy of providing best-in-class investment advisory services to both GCC as well as international clients. Through its core advisory services, Daman helps companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses; provides strategic advice on mergers, acquisitions and disposals; and underwrites equity & debt capital market transactions. The successful Ouai transaction has proved the strength of Daman’s business model in supporting organizations to achieve their true potential.