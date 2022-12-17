India-Dubai flight makes emergency landing in Mumbai after technical glitch

Agreement expected to draw in additional $14 billion in financing for the country
A Dubai-bound Air India flight made an emergency landing in Mumbai on Saturday due to a technical glitch.
The incident took place as flight AI-951 was on way from Hyderabad to Dubai with 143 passengers onboard, according to ANI.
According to the report there was a failure in the plane's yellow hydraulic system.
The aircraft was towed to the bay afte landing safely at Mumbai airport.
All the passengers are safe and are expected to be flown to Dubai on the same flight on Saturday, according to reports.
