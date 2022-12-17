UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

India-Dubai flight makes emergency landing in Mumbai after technical glitch

The aircraft was carrying 143 passengers

File photo
File photo

By Web Desk

Published: Sat 17 Dec 2022, 10:12 PM

A Dubai-bound Air India flight made an emergency landing in Mumbai on Saturday due to a technical glitch.

The incident took place as flight AI-951 was on way from Hyderabad to Dubai with 143 passengers onboard, according to ANI.

According to the report there was a failure in the plane's yellow hydraulic system.

The aircraft was towed to the bay afte landing safely at Mumbai airport.

All the passengers are safe and are expected to be flown to Dubai on the same flight on Saturday, according to reports.

ALSO READ:


More news from Business