Indian airline makes emergency landing in Coimbatore after smoke warning

He defeated the Opposition's Margaret Alva with a winning margin of 74.36 per cent, to emerge as a winner
A Go First flight bound for Male, Maldives was diverted to Coimbatore on Friday when a ‘faulty’ smoke alarm went off mid-air, sources said.
The Bengaluru-Male plane was carrying 92 passengers. The aircraft landed safely at the airport and has been parked in the apron.
The pilot reported that all operations were normal, the sources said without elaborating.
The alarm went off after the twin engines allegedly overheated. The engineers checked the engines and declared that there was some ‘fault’ in the alarm and declared that the aircraft was fit to travel, the sources said.
Subsequently, it proceeded towards its destination, the sources added.
When asked about this incident, a Go First spokesperson said: “The matter is being inspected by the Go First engineering team and rectification is underway.”
ALSO READ:
He defeated the Opposition's Margaret Alva with a winning margin of 74.36 per cent, to emerge as a winner
His sister warns Seoul of retaliation over the outbreak
No tsunami warning has been issued
Infection found in throat swab samples from patients with fever
He has no investment in any bonds, shares or mutual funds, does not own any vehicles
Regulatory watchdog PEMRA serves ARY News show-cause notice
Several projects and initiatives are using Facebook and VR to keep stories from the past alive
The country increased fuel prices by over 50 per cent last week