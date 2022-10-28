India: Emergency declared at Delhi airport as IndiGo flight catches ‘fire’

Bengaluru-bound plane had to abort take-off and was grounded

Published: Fri 28 Oct 2022, 10:15 PM Last updated: Fri 28 Oct 2022, 10:20 PM

An emergency was declared at Delhi airport on Friday night after a suspected fire broke out on a Bengaluru-bound IndiGo aircraft during taxiing.

The take-off was aborted as one of the engines was on fire. The A320 aircraft had to be grounded.

There were more than 180 people on board, the source said.