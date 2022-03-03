Al Arabiya to venture into real estate business
Dubai
Establishing a company in the UAE is a big step that can open up more opportunities and benefits to any business. Al Arabiya Business Setup is the perfect company for you if you are looking for a well-established entity to help you build your business. Dubai-based Al Arabiya is a unique solution for entrepreneurs and investors interested in investing in the UAE.
The company offers its clients step-by-step solutions to build their business and understand the challenges they face along the way. Regardless of market and company size, they can help any business get on the right track. Al Arabiya Business Setup cares to provide the maximum service to clients and ensure the formation process goes smoothly.
The company's multi-zone partnership gives them the edge in providing the best business solutions to meet the needs and requirements of their customers. In addition, Al Arabiya helps offshore companies establish themselves in the region, regardless of business size. They also offer their clients a variety of services such as business center, co-working space, bank account assistance, PRO services, and more. They have recently added a DED counter inside their latest branch downtown to facilitate their clients in the process of obtaining a license, renewing, or modifying a license. This makes the procedures go by faster and smoother.
Ali Jex, Managing Director, Al Arabiya, said : "We can already see the results of having the DED counter inside our Downtown branch, it helped us gain valuable and reputable customers which are tight on time and need to have their paperwork's processed as fast as possible. With the rise of investment opportunities in Dubai, the company wanted to think about how to fasten the operations and handle the demands. Now our clients can have a sit by the terrace, drink coffee while their paperwork is getting prepared. This is a big step to make the formalities go faster and easier."
Al Arabiya Business Setup has its own dedicated Amer and Tasheel centers to ensure the procedures are faster and easier for the client. In this way, the client will not have to go through ups and downs as they will take care of every step of forming their company. The business setup company is always looking after their clients' comfort. The Dubai-based company also has a corporate bank account opening assistance for the mainland, free zone, and offshores to help smoothly facilitate the client's journey into setting up their own business. With the help of their dedicated team of professionals, Al Arabiya makes sure to give their clients the best and fastest experience.
Additionally, Al Arabiya will be launching their own real estate company very soon.
Ahmed Elaassar, Setup Manager, Al Arabiya's Business, said: "The decision behind starting Al Arabiya Home Real Estate was due to high demands in real estate in 2021. With this rise of demand, we wanted to increase the solution to our clients and take things a step forward rather than only helping them with setting up a business."
If you want to know more about Al Arabiya and what it offers, you can reach out to them on their website:
https://www.al-arabiyadubai.com, or give them a call at 800LLC(552).