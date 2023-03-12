UAE flights: Air Arabia Abu Dhabi marks its first flight to Amman

The new direct flights will connect Abu Dhabi International Airport to Queen Alia International Airport with a frequency of three flights weekly

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 12 Mar 2023, 4:44 PM Last updated: Sun 12 Mar 2023, 4:55 PM

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, the capital’s first low-cost carrier, on Sunday marked the inauguration of its first flight to Queen Alia International Airport.

Before departure, a ribbon cutting ceremony was held at Abu Dhabi International Airport in the presence of senior representatives from Air Arabia Group and Abu Dhabi Airports.

“We are excited to launch Air Arabia Abu Dhabi’s first flight to Amman and we thank our partners who contributed to the success of this launch," Adel Al Ali, group chief executive officer of Air Arabia, said.

"Offering valuable products to passengers and contributing to their travelling experiences across our network lays at the forefront of our strategy. We are committed to serving both leisure and business customers and to enhancing the travel and tourism sector of both countries,” he said.

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi continues to enhance global connectivity to and from the capital of the UAE, serving a total of 34 destinations directly from Abu Dhabi International Airport across the sub-continent, GCC, Russia, Africa, and Europe.

“We are proud to see the growth of travel routes and airline options, this time between Abu Dhabi and Amman with Air Arabia. We continue to expand our offering, providing more choice to guests travelling from our airports, positioning Abu Dhabi International Airport as the airport of choice,” Maureen Bannerman, chief commercial officer, Abu Dhabi Airports, said.

The new direct flights will connect Abu Dhabi International Airport to Queen Alia International Airport with a frequency of three flights weekly.

Air Arabia operates a fleet of 68 Airbus A320 and A321 neo-LR aircraft, the most modern and best-selling single aisle aircraft in the world. The aircrafts are also equipped with ‘SkyTime’, a free in-flight streaming service and an on-board ‘SkyCafe’ menu that provides travellers with delicacies at affordable prices.

