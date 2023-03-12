India flights: US national booked for smoking in bathroom, trying to open door on plane

The crew had to tie his hands and legs to force him back to his seat; police are currently investigating the incident

By ANI Published: Sun 12 Mar 2023, 1:41 PM

A case has been registered against a US citizen for allegedly smoking in the bathroom and misbehaving with other passengers on Air India London-Mumbai flight, said Mumbai Police on Sunday.

The 37-year-old Ramakant has been booked by Mumbai's Sahar Police Station for his causing inconvenience mid-flight on March 11.

According to the Mumbai Police, a case has been registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 336 (whoever does any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or the personal safety of others) and Aircraft Act 1937, 22 (refuse to follow a lawful instruction given by the Pilot-in-Command), 23 (Assault and other acts endangering safety or jeopardizing good order and discipline) and 25 (for smoking).

A crew member told the police that the alarm started to ring when the passenger went to the bathroom. Crew members rushed to the scene and caught him with a cigarette in his hand. He started shouting when they took it away from him. After the crew managed to get him back to his seat, he tried to open the door of the aircraft, scaring the other passengers. The crew member said that since he was unwilling to listen to the crew, they tied his arms and legs and sat him down. After this, he continued to scream and kept "banging his head".

Another passenger on the flight, a doctor, checked him. At this point, Ramakant told them that he had medicine in his bag but the crew was unable to find it. They did, however, find an e-cigarette.

After the flight landed, the passenger Ramkant was handed over to the police. He was taken into custody and booked under various sections of the IPC.

The police said that the accused is of Indian origin but a citizen of the United States of America, and holds a US passport. "We have sent the sample of the accused for medical test to confirm whether he was in an inebriated state or mentally disturbed," the police added.

Further details are awaited.

