Abu Dhabi scholar honoured for spreading spirit of tolerance, coexistence

His book won several Arab and global awards, including the Sheikh Zayed Book Award in the category of 'Development of Nations'

Professor Jamal Sanad Al Suwaidi (R) honoured by The Francophone Association for Friendship and Interdependence. Photo: Supplied

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Mon 21 Mar 2022, 6:24 PM

UAE scholar, writer, and strategic expert, Professor Jamal Sanad Al Suwaidi, has been honoured with a French medal for combating extremist ideologies and spreading the values of tolerance and coexistence through his writings.

The Francophone Association for Friendship and Interdependence honoured Al Suwaidi, who is also the Vice-Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research (ECSSR), with the "Afal Francophone Fraternity 2022" award.

This award recognises his intellectual role in combating extremist ideologies and protecting human societies from their dangers.

The award was presented to Al Suwaidi by Dr Philippe Bijou, a former French government advisor and Vice-President of the Francophone Association for Friendship and Interdependence, at an event held at his office in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

"Dr Al Suwaidi's efforts are commendable, especially in terms of presenting an alternative discourse in Europe to the extremist discourse that is widely present, through his intellectual works in foreign languages, especially his book The Mirage, which addresses extremist ideologies," Dr Bejo said to Khaleej Times after handing over the award to Prof Al Suwaidi.

"The Mirage remains an important and decisive intellectual response to the threat of extremist ideas that have become a real disease attacking the world, posing a major threat to the world in general, and Europe, in particular."

He added that Dr Jamal's publications and research writings share the same values with the Francophone community as they help protect the societies from the dangers of extremists, which is an international threat.

In The Mirage, Prof. Al Suwaidi addresses extremist ideologies, which have spread across the globe in recent years and threaten the security of societies and human values.

"I am extremely honoured of being recognised for my publications and research that play an important role in fighting extremism and terrorism," Al Suwaidi told Khaleej Times after receiving the award.

"There is a global decline in the interest in supporting intellectual efforts in the face of extremist and violent rhetoric, and this is unacceptable. Countries must continue to support these efforts more and more because the threat of extremism still exists and poses a threat to all of us."

The Mirage has won several Arab and global awards, including the Sheikh Zayed Book Award in the category of "Development of Nations". According to many researchers and specialists, The Mirage is one of the major Arabic and international books that address the scourge of extremism and terrorism that has overwhelmed the world in recent years.

The book reflects the personal vision that stems from Al Suwaidi's belief that the Arab and global fight against extremist ideology, as well as the groups and organisations that embrace it, is not limited to security and military actions; rather, it is an extended war with an intellectual dimension first and foremost.

