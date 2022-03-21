Mothers symbolise goodness: Sheikh Mohamed pays glowing tribute to mums

The Abu Dhabi Crown Prince honoured mothers in the UAE and around the world

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 21 Mar 2022, 12:24 PM

The Abu Dhabi Crown Prince has posted a moving message for mothers.

Taking to Twitter on Mother’s Day, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, posted a video as his “message to all mothers in the UAE and around the world”.

“Mothers symbolise goodness and giving,” Sheikh Mohamed says in the video. “They anchor families and raise heroes. The values and morals they instil in their children influence generations to come.

“On Mother’s Day – and every day — we reaffirm our love and gratitude towards them and pray for their everlasting wellbeing and happiness.”

Last year on Mother’s Day, Sheikh Mohamed had posted a poignant photo showing him sitting at the feet of his mother, Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak.

The wife of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Sheikha Fatima is fondly called the Mother of the Nation. She is regarded as a pioneer of women’s work in the UAE and the supporter of women’s rights and advancement.

In her message ahead of the day this year, Sheikha Fatima had said: "I have always believed that mothers are the backbone of nations.. Inside every mother is a nation full of love and authenticity. She is an oasis of creativity, innovation and endless giving which she transforms to her children. We see these qualities in our loyal sons and daughters, who follow the guidance of our wise leadership and aspire for our country to be at the forefront of a better and brighter future.

"On the occasion of Mother’s Day, I would like to congratulate Emirati mothers, mothers of martyrs and all mothers around the world. We are proud of your dedication and sacrifices, which embed love, hope and humanity across the globe," she added.