Wizz Air Abu Dhabi to start flights to Krasnodar, Russia

Filights to operate twice a week on Mondays and Fridays, from February 7

By Web Desk Published: Mon 13 Dec 2021, 5:51 PM

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has announced the addition of Krasnodar in Russia to the list of its destinations.

The announcement follows the recent addition of Moscow to the airline’s flight network making Krasnodar, the second Russian destination available with the airline.

Flights to Krasnodar will start operating from February 7, 2022 – two times a week on Mondays and Fridays. With this latest addition, the company will have 34 routes in operation.

Kees Van Schaick, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi said, "Krasnodar brings another exciting opportunity for travellers to explore eclectic and culturally diverse cities at ultra-low fares."

Alexey Starostin, CEO of "Aerodynamics" LLC, managing сompany of Krasnodar, Sochi and Anapa Airports, said, "We are confident that the new route will be popular among not only residents of the Krasnodar Region, but also among residents of nearby cities due to convenient location of Krasnodar airport and its catchment area."

