Wizz Air Abu Dhabi to start flights to Krasnodar, Russia

Facility closed in March last year as part of measures implemented to control the spread of Covid-19
Aviation2 weeks ago
Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has announced the addition of Krasnodar in Russia to the list of its destinations.
The announcement follows the recent addition of Moscow to the airline’s flight network making Krasnodar, the second Russian destination available with the airline.
Flights to Krasnodar will start operating from February 7, 2022 – two times a week on Mondays and Fridays. With this latest addition, the company will have 34 routes in operation.
Kees Van Schaick, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi said, "Krasnodar brings another exciting opportunity for travellers to explore eclectic and culturally diverse cities at ultra-low fares."
Alexey Starostin, CEO of "Aerodynamics" LLC, managing сompany of Krasnodar, Sochi and Anapa Airports, said, "We are confident that the new route will be popular among not only residents of the Krasnodar Region, but also among residents of nearby cities due to convenient location of Krasnodar airport and its catchment area."
Aviation2 weeks ago
Firm's agreement with government to create 400 direct local jobs
Aviation2 weeks ago
After two years, India’s aviation regulator has allowed SpiceJet to restart its Max aircraft
Aviation2 weeks ago
Dubai Helipark will be used by people flying between business centres and tourist destinations across the UAE
Aviation3 weeks ago
UAVs have been essential to the country's Covid-19 response
Aviation3 weeks ago
A shortage of freight space and manpower as a result of the pandemic compounded by a rapid recovery in demand has jammed seaports and airports and led transport costs to skyrocket
Aviation3 weeks ago
Initiative to explore opportunities in health, security, shipping, food sectors
Aviation3 weeks ago
Synthetic UL91 fuel, manufactured by extracting hydrogen from water, carbon from atmospheric carbon dioxide
Aviation3 weeks ago