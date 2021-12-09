UAE flights: Etihad issues advisory for busy December travel season

Passengers who follow the instructions will receive additional airline miles as a reward

by Waheed Abbas Published: Thu 9 Dec 2021, 3:54 PM Last updated: Thu 9 Dec 2021, 3:56 PM

Etihad Airways on Thursday advised travellers to use its new early check-in facility at Abu Dhabi International Airport to avoid queues and save time ahead of the busy travel season.

Abu Dhabi-based carrier said it would reward passengers who do so with 1,000 Etihad Guest Miles.

With the capital city hosting the Formula 1 season finale of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, schools breaking for the end-of-year holidays, and more people regaining their confidence to travel, December 2021 is expected to be one of the busiest months since the pandemic began.

As a result, Etihad Airways is anticipating a high number of passengers at Abu Dhabi International Airport this weekend and throughout the rest of December.

Below are some tips to have a smooth journey and avoid queues at the airport.

Early Check-in: Until December 31, guests can use Etihad’s early check-in facility to check-in from 24 hours up to 8 hours before their flight. One person can check-in and drop off bags on behalf of all family members travelling together but must present the relevant Covid-19 travel documents for the whole group. The early check-in desk is open from 9am to 4am, seven days a week, and is located at Skypark Plaza level three. Guests using this facility will receive two hours of free parking at Skypark.

Arrive at the airport early: Travellers who are not able to use the Early Check-In facility should check-in online and arrive early to complete the airport formalities. During peak times, check-in opens four hours before departure and closes one hour before departure for non-US flights and two hours before departure for US flights. Boarding for all Etihad Airways departures closes 20 minutes before departure.

Get Verified to Fly: Travellers can visit ‘Manage my booking’ on etihad.com to upload their Covid-19 travel documents. Approval will be shared by email giving passengers confidence that all required documents are in place. Approved passengers can use fast-track ‘Verified to Fly’ desks at the airport, or the self-service kiosks.

Check the flight timing and departure terminal: Given the significant increase in passenger numbers, Etihad Airways will relocate check-in for Economy class guests travelling on select flights. Please check the latest information on etihad.com or the Etihad app.

